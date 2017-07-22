India gives little credit to the role that lending can play

Author: Ashima Goyal, IGIDR

A current global financial risk is the rise in emerging market corporate debt denominated in US dollars. This grew from US$1.7 trillion in 2008 to US$4.3 trillion in 2015 as quantitative easing monetary policies pumped up global liquidity. Loose talk of an Indian balance sheet problem tends to put Indian firms in the same basket. But contrary to this assumption, Indian private sector dollar debt is relatively low: it currently sits at US$105 billion (up from US$59 billion in 2008). Rather than excessive credit growth in this period of surplus global liquidity, India is facing the opposite problem — too low a level and growth rate of credit.

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) seal is pictured on a gate outside the RBI headquarters in Mumbai, India, February 2, 2016. (Photo: Reuters/Danish Siddiqui).

The Indian government borrows more as a percentage of GDP than other emerging economies — although it borrows much less than developed nations. But this is the only measure where India performs worse — corporations and households borrow much less than in other developing countries.

Similarly, emerging market household bank credit and market borrowings grew substantially in developing economies as a whole during the quantitative easing period — non-bank financial intermediation increased by about 14 per cent of GDP. But in India, this increase remained minuscule, and despite the slow growth of bank …continue reading