Potsu Potsu: Rain in the Summertime

Source: Gaijin Pot The hesitant, almost diffident cry of the first cicadas of summer reminds us that the rainy season in Japan is ending. All we need to do is gaman, or “hang in there,” and summer in all of its glory will finally be here. In the meantime, friends, listen… In Japanese, jime-jime is that unpleasant, sticky feeling during the rainy season when the humidity has got its clammy hands all over you; mushi-mushi when it damn near smothers you. To the Japanese ear, potan is the sound of a drop of water plopping into, say, a bucket; pota-pota, the tune a leaky faucet sings; and jah-jah, water gushing out of a pipe. The Japanese will hear potsu-potsu as raindrops start falling upon dry ground; shito-shito when it drizzles; and zah-zah when it pours. Strong winds howl with a byoo-byoo or a gou-gou making the windows of your apartment gata-gata (rattle). And, thunder, when stirred awake by the pika-pika of lightning, will loudly goro-goro (rumble). While nuru-nuru describes the slimy feel every surface has when it’s been balmy for days on end, beta-beta or beto-beto is how your sweaty skin feels on uncomfortably jime-jime days. You’re dripping with sweat if you’re dara-dara; drenched to the skin if you’re bisho-bisho or gusho-gusho. The Japanese will hear ‘potsu-potsu’ as raindrops start falling upon dry ground; ‘shito-shito’ when it drizzles; and’ zah-zah’ when it pours. Folks refer to konuka ame (a light mist) and kirisame or saiu if it’s a light drizzle. On the other hand, in the summer you can often get caught in a niwaka ame (sudden shower), a doshaburi (downpour) and o-ame (torrential rain). A gouu — like that we just experienced in Kyushu — is a concentrated torrential downpour. In that one, reports said that a month-and-a-half worth of rain fell on the city of Asakura, Fukuoka in …continue reading