Sado Island Ferry Cruise

Source: city-cost.com Any connection with water anywhere is beautiful. Be it a walk on a beach, a swim in the sea or even fishing or a picnic by the riverside. One of my best experiences connecting with Japanese waters was a pleasant ferry trip to Sado Island. It was autumn and my parents were visiting us in Niigata, we decided taking them for a very different experience and chose a day trip to Sado Island. The best season to travel to Sado Island would definitely be summer as it requires a very fine bright day to enjoy the cruise.We were lucky enough that even in the month of October we were blessed with a sunny, radiant day so that we could enjoy the day to the fullest. We boarded our ferry from the Niigata port. It was a huge ferry that could accommodate people and cars in their hundreds. Sado Island has an interesting history as this island, in the early days, was used for hosting the exiled high profile political and religious people. Now Sado Island is more of a tourist destination. Out of many places to visit on Sado Island the number one priority is the Gold Mine. The Gold Mine exhibits and displays models that look like the real people working to extract gold from the mine. This is basically a demonstration of the working conditions of the people of that time. The working condition wasn’t pleasant and comparing them to those in industries today will definitely make you feel sorry. Well, there are also other places to visit on the island including Sakunage which is famous for its ship like buildings that were actually made out of ship building materials and forms a great attraction for tourists. Plus, sea food is very popular on Sado island because …continue reading