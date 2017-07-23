25 years of ASEAN–India integration

Author: Prabir De, Research and Information System for Developing Countries (RIS)

2017 marks 25 years of ASEAN–India partnership. In 1992, India joined ASEAN as a sectoral partner, at a time when India was a relatively inward-looking economy. Today there are 30 dialogue mechanisms between India and ASEAN, including a summit and seven ministerial meetings in a wide range of sectors. In the last two years, the president, vice president and prime minister of India have visited nine out of 10 ASEAN countries. Such is the high order of importance that India attaches to ASEAN today.

India’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi (C) holds the hands of Malaysia’s Prime Minister Najib Razak (R) and Vietnams Prime Minister Nguyen Tan Dung as they pose for photographers at the 27th Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) Summit in Kuala Lumpur, November 21, 2015. (Photo: Reuters/Jorge Silva ).

The Free Trade Agreement (FTA) implemented between ASEAN and India in 2010, and the services, trade and investment agreement in 2015, both represent major achievements in ASEAN–India integration. India completed its tariff liberalisation obligations in December 2016, barring …continue reading