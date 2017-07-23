China’s macroeconomic balancing act

Source: East Asia Forum Authors: Yiping Huang, Yan Shen and Quizi Fu, Peking University At the National People’s Congress meeting in early March, the Chinese Government set its annual growth target at 6.5 per cent, a couple of notches lower than the actual performance of 6.7 per cent in 2016. In the first half of this year growth in gross domestic product (GDP) reached a better-than-expected 6.9 per cent. But the analysts remain divided over China’s medium term economic outlook. The debate about China’s growth slowdown since 2010 continues to rage. Some think that the drop in China’s growth rate is cyclical. Others believe that trend growth has shifted down a gear. Neither assessment pays sufficient attention to the structural shifts that the growth slowdown is making necessary. The most important structural shift in China is that many of the industries — the labour-intensive manufacturing and resource-based heavy industries — that supported strong economic growth over the past few decades have lost their competitiveness. Exports and investment were the main drivers of Chinese growth, while consumption was relatively weak. New industries, such as services are not yet strong enough to provide the same momentum. Can the ‘new economy’ offset the slowdown of declining industries and continue to sustain a relatively high rate of Chinese growth? Success in this transition will depend upon lifting technology and productivity in the new growth sectors in the economy. Significant barriers stand in the way. At the Central Economic Working Conference in December 2016, the National People’s Congress in March 2017 and the Politburo meeting in April 2017, Chinese leaders warned about rising financial system risks. In the past couple of years a range of financial market risks have emerged: in equity and bond markets, the explosion of shadow banking, in property markets, in digital finance and in foreign exchange markets. The Shanghai A-share Index …continue reading