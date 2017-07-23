Source: city-cost.com Or what can you eat for what kind of price? The options for eating out are myriad in Japan both in terms of how much it costs and what’s on offer. From a down and out tachigui joint (eating while standing) through to some of the finest cuisine on earth served in a suitably lavish setting the eating out experience in Japan surely has something for all tastes and budgets. Yes, that’s right – budgets. OK, so Japan perhaps can’t compare to backpacker Bangkok but if you’ve made it this far there should be no need for going hungry. Despite the rumours and the annual lists published in money magazines, Japan, at least in terms of getting fed, isn’t half as expensive as you might expect. How much does it cost to eat out in Japan then? This is a broad question requiring of a considered approach to get the most out of it. We thought about breaking things down into “restaurant” type but then we (and you) could be here all day there are that many in Japan. Instead we’ll break it down by cost, or budget – What you can get for how much? In this way we hope to get straight to the crux of the matter – How much will it cost me?Rock bottom: 500 yen or lessHow can you eat out in Japan for less than 500 yen in Japan? Arguably the best value for money can be found in the phrase, “one coin”. Yes, there is a 500 yen coin in Japan (it’s the biggest one). Entrepreneurial restaurateurs have latched onto this and now offer (typically) lunches for “one coin” or indeed, the “one coin lunch”. Of course, you could pay …continue reading