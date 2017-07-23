How To Rock Your Yukata This Summer

Source: savvytokyo.com But where do you find one for yourself and how do you dress to impress? Here are a few tips for choosing your Japanese summer attire and wearing it like a queen! Finding the right yukata Most department stores, shopping centers and the like will have a pop-up yukata corner or even a proper seasonal store selling these light cotton kimono somewhere in them. Places like Shibuya 109, PARCO, and Marui are ideal if you are looking for younger styles, but if you’d like something a bit more mature or conservative, try department stores like Ito Yokado or Sogo instead. These typically come in pre-packaged and styled sets which tend to cost about ¥5,000-¥9,000, while buying the pieces individually (yukata, ties, obi, sandals and flowers for your hair), can cost anywhere from ¥5,000-¥40,000, depending on whether you want to buy brand name items, and if you require a petite or plus size version or not. The only downside to buying a pre-packaged yukata set is that they tend to be made for women who are about 160 cm tall or less, and at most, about a Western size 10-12. For those looking for a greater variety, Rakuten has its own yukata section, but you can also find them on Smileland, at department stores or fashion boutiques like WEGO, and the popular pop-up shop Tokyo Minami Yukata Festival in the basement of Shibuya 109. Getting the right look When it comes to styling your own yukata, there are a few things to note. The patterns and colors of your yukata, obi and any accessories should fit together fairly harmoniously. In other words, if you choose a bold, floral yukata print, then a subtle obi and hairpins, purse, and other accessories in a complementary color should also be in your shopping basket. The …continue reading