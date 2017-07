今週の日本

From Hiroshima to Tule Lake, Films About Japan and America

New York Times

Japan ‘black widow’ Chisako Kakehi retracts confession

BBC

Japan hangs 2 inmates, including one seeking retrial

The Mainichi

Japanese sacred island where women are banned gets Unesco world heritage listing

Guardian

Transnational Environmental Activism and Japan’s Second Modernity

Japan Focus

Last Week’s Japan News on the JapanVisitor blog

Statistics

Soft power rankings…..

Source: This Week in Asia

© JapanVisitor.com

Inside Track Japan For Kindle …continue reading