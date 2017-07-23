Japanese companies falling behind in portfolio restructuring

Source: Japan Intellectual Property News The Japanese government recognizes rapid and flexible business restructuring as an issue for Japanese companies to improve international competitiveness.



The chart, which is included in the material distributed in the Industrial Structure Council, shows the distribution of profit rate in all business segments of Japanese companies, in comparison with American companies and European companies. Over 60% of businesses of Japanese companies have less than or equal to 5% in operating profit on sales. On the other hand, for US companies, more than 70% of businesses have higher than or equal to 10% in operating profit on sales. It is pointed out that the Japanese companies cannot make a decision promptly to restructure their business even when it carries low margins, and they finally decide to restructure it when they have to cut their losses.



Restructuring of patent portfolio seems to fall further behind the business restructuring. A typical pattern is:

1. An organization dissolved by withdrawal from business.

2. No one remained in the company who can assess the value of the related technologies and IP assets.

3. IP department maintains the IP assets, because they can not decide to abandon or sell them out.

4. IP department asks an outside IP service company’s advice, when a problem (e.g. budget cut) occurs or asset maintenance management draws the attention.



