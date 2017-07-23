Who’s Teaching the History and Diversity of “Blackness” in Japan?

#BlackEye is Back! Previously Black Eye has brought you several series. The first (a three parter) on maintaining identity in Japan. The 2nd was another three-parter on Jamaicans in Japan. The 3rd was yet another 3 parter on Black Women with Japanese husbands. Starting this summer I’m launching a new series on the people tasked with introducing and disseminating “blackness” here in Japan, and it will likely run a bit longer than 3 parts, cuz there’s a GREAT deal to cover, a great many voices to be heard.

If you’re told a falsehood often enough it’s bound to take hold.

If your experience is similar to mine, then you’ve heard (from both Japanese and others, as well) “we don’t know anything about black people” as a rationalization for all kinds of foolishness, offensive statements and behaviors, to the point of normalizing that statement. Maybe you’ve even heard yourself saying it to others, or worse, to yourself!

In my 13 years here its frequency hasn’t diminished a smidgen. So, it’s clear that unless this is addressed the situation will worsen because, despite the overuse of that statement, it’s clear to anyone who lives here that a contradiction exists. There certainly IS a narrative about “blackness” that abounds, resulting from misinformation, mis-education and a tendency toward oversimplification.

What isn’t clear however is that there is also a REAL history, a story that isn’t being spread as widely as the foolishness. A story that begs to be promulgated.

Since its inception, #BlackEye has endeavoured to do just that, but Black Eye is far from alone in this undertaking. Any non-Japanese here, to an extent, is tasked as well with being a voice from the “outer world” on a more personal basis, with varying results. But …continue reading