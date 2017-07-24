Blogs  >  JOBS

2017 Top Jobs in Japan Week 30

Digital Communications Specialist (Tokyo)

  • English: Native level
  • Must currently reside in Japan
  • ¥5.5M ~ ¥7.9M / Year

United Nation University is looking for their next digital communication specialist to implements and oversees the UNU’s communications strategy, including web, visual identity, branding, media relations, and content development/delivery in English. You must have proven experience in creating clear, easy-to-navigate, and informative websites. Ideally, you have some project management experience and have a great understanding of social media tools.

Technology Support Manager (Tokyo)

  • Japanese: Business level
  • English: Business level
  • Must currently reside in Japan

Jones Day is looking for friendly candidates with great IT skills to look after the technical issues in its international office located in Tokyo. You must have at least 5 years of experience in a computer-related field and preferably have a 4-year degree in computer science or information technology.

Marketing and Sales Support Staff (Tokyo)

  • ¥284,000 ~ ¥365,000 / Month
  • Microsoft Office skills (Excel, Word, PowerPoint)
  • Self-motivated and goal-oriented
  • Visa sponsorship available

Bigbeat, a B2B advertising company, is looking for a bilingual for their new service helping businesses to lead their advertising projects in Japan. You must have native English and business level Japanese. An understanding of the Japanese business culture with experience in marketing or sales will make the perfect candidate. Must currently reside in Japan.

Mobile Game Developer (Tokyo)

  • English: Native level
  • Japanese: Business level
  • Must currently reside in Japan
  • Visa sponsorship available

