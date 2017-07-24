2017 Top Jobs in Japan Week 30

Source: Gaijin Pot Check back each week as we look through the database of jobs in Japan that have been posted to GaijinPot and pick the ones we think are most interesting. You can apply directly to these companies by creating a profile on GaijinPot Jobs. Digital Communications Specialist (Tokyo) English: Native level

Must currently reside in Japan

¥5.5M ~ ¥7.9M / Year United Nation University is looking for their next digital communication specialist to implements and oversees the UNU’s communications strategy, including web, visual identity, branding, media relations, and content development/delivery in English. You must have proven experience in creating clear, easy-to-navigate, and informative websites. Ideally, you have some project management experience and have a great understanding of social media tools. Apply Technology Support Manager (Tokyo) Japanese: Business level

English: Business level

Must currently reside in Japan Jones Day is looking for friendly candidates with great IT skills to look after the technical issues in its international office located in Tokyo. You must have at least 5 years of experience in a computer-related field and preferably have a 4-year degree in computer science or information technology. Apply Marketing and Sales Support Staff (Tokyo) ¥284,000 ~ ¥365,000 / Month

Microsoft Office skills (Excel, Word, PowerPoint)

Self-motivated and goal-oriented

Visa sponsorship available Bigbeat, a B2B advertising company, is looking for a bilingual for their new service helping businesses to lead their advertising projects in Japan. You must have native English and business level Japanese. An understanding of the Japanese business culture with experience in marketing or sales will make the perfect candidate. Must currently reside in Japan. Apply Mobile Game Developer (Tokyo) English: Native level

Japanese: Business level

Must currently reside in Japan

Visa sponsorship available If you have a proven track record …continue reading