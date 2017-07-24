4 Out-Of-Office Spots To Get Some Work Done

Source: savvytokyo.com If you’re a freelancer working from home or you’re starting to feel a bit bored with your everyday office environment — provided that you work for a company that doesn’t necessarily need you to sit in your office chair to prove that you’re getting the job done — chances are the draining summer heat isn’t proving conducive to long periods of concentration and you find yourself dreaming of a quick escape. Working away from the office is not only about concentration. A recent article from The Guardian stressed that working outside has various positive effects on people because they spend time around others which proves a vital way to weather work-related stress. With this in mind, spending time in co-working environments, even if sitting amongst complete strangers, is a great way to stay upbeat and not feel overwhelmed by your workload. Here are our picks of the best social spots in Tokyo to get your work done fast. 1. Communal work spaces © Photo by Editory Tokyo has an abundance of co-working spaces, which for a small fee allow you to rent a desk space for a day, week or year. Handy websites such as Copass and coworker.com are great ways to discover local destinations which are close to home and can be used cheaply, giving you a sense of office camaraderie without working full time. I personally love Editory with its shared communal spaces, kitchen, and speakers, as well as Connecting the Dots, just a few minutes walk from Yoyogi Park. Co-ba in Shibuya also has a relaxed vibe, with big wooden tables and regular events for those using the space to meet one another. Central locations like this make these spots great places to spend the afternoon, before meeting friends for drinks or dinner. 2. Bookshops <img …continue reading