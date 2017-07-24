Average apartment rent in June 2017

|
Source: japanpropertycentral.com
According to Tokyo Kantei, the average monthly rent of a condominium-type apartment across greater Tokyo in June 2017 was 2,619 Yen/sqm, down 0.5% from the previous month but up 0.5% from last year. The average apartment size was 59.62 sqm and the average building age was 20.4 years.
In the Tokyo metropolitan area the average monthly rent was 3,128 Yen/sqm, down 0.4% from the previous month and down 0.1% from last year. The average apartment size was 56.51 sqm and the average building age was 18.5 years.
In Tokyo’s 23 wards the average monthly rent was 3,292 Yen/sqm, down 0.2% from the previous month but up 0.1% from last year. The average apartment size was 55.78 sqm and the average building age was 17.8 years.
Both Yokohama and Saitama cities saw a large increase in average rents due to a larger share of transactions on newer apartments in more central locations, and a smaller share of transactions for older buildings that generally command lower rents.
Average monthly rent per sqm in June 2017:
*Data is based on the average advertised rent of family-type condominiums which may be higher than actual rent after negotiations. It does not include apartments less than 30 sqm in size, commercial or retail spaces.
Source: Tokyo Kantei, July 13, 2017.