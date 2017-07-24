Average apartment rent in June 2017

According to Tokyo Kantei, the average monthly rent of a condominium-type apartment across greater Tokyo in June 2017 was 2,619 Yen/sqm, down 0.5% from the previous month but up 0.5% from last year. The average apartment size was 59.62 sqm and the average building age was 20.4 years.

In the Tokyo metropolitan area the average monthly rent was 3,128 Yen/sqm, down 0.4% from the previous month and down 0.1% from last year. The average apartment size was 56.51 sqm and the average building age was 18.5 years.

In Tokyo’s 23 wards the average monthly rent was 3,292 Yen/sqm, down 0.2% from the previous month but up 0.1% from last year. The average apartment size was 55.78 sqm and the average building age was 17.8 years.

Both Yokohama and Saitama cities saw a large increase in average rents due to a larger share of transactions on newer apartments in more central locations, and a smaller share of transactions for older buildings that generally command lower rents.

Average monthly rent per sqm in June 2017:

Tokyo 23 wards 3,292 Yen ( -0.2% from May 2017; +0.1% from Jun. 2016) Yokohama City 2,336 Yen ( +3.7% ; +8.5% ) Saitama City 1,887 Yen ( +6.1% ; +5.9% ) Chiba City 1,465 Yen ( -1.8% ; -1.5% ) Osaka City 2,340 Yen ( -0.4% ; -1.8% ) Kobe City 1,787 Yen ( -1.4% ; -4.6% ) Nagoya City 1,770 Yen ( +5.2% ; +1.7% )

*Data is based on the average advertised rent of family-type condominiums which may be higher than actual rent after negotiations. It does not include apartments less than 30 sqm in size, commercial or retail spaces.

Source: Tokyo Kantei, July 13, 2017.

