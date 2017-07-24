Bay City Rollers known to a mere 1% of Japanese teenagers

Source: 世論 What Japan Thinks Macromill recently conducted a survey looking at what’s in vogue with teenagers these days, and also looking at what was in vogue with older generations and how well they are known today. In Q1 you will notice that 卍 (manji) appears – this is the Buddhist symbol which seems to be used by teenage girls these days to indicate someone who is strong or getting into the flow, approximately. As a Scot, I am shocked that 99% of the youth of Japan is missing out on this: And two-thirds are missing out on kitty rockers, despite featuring in an advert last year: Ranking results Q1: What’s in vogue with teenagers these days? (Sample size=1,000, multiple answer, top 20) Line 75.8% YouTube 72.5% Twitter 65.1% Sorena (slang “sure”) 37.7% Instagram 33.5% Snow (picture app) 29.5% Mercari (fleamarket app) 28.4% Miyazon (comedy duo) 22.2% Simeji (Japanese input app) 21.7% Kurutoga (propelling/mechanical penci) 21.1% Niconico Douga (video site) 19.2% Blouson Chiemi (comedian) 15.9% Broadcasting live video in real time 12.8% AbemaTV (online TV station) 12.8% 卍 (manji) 12.1% TWICE (South Korean girl group) 12.0% Hajime Shacho (YouTuber) 11.6% Souta Fujii 4th Dan (Shoji player) 11.5% PicsArt (photo manipulation app) 11.3% Kei Nishikori (tennis player) 9.1% Q2: What was in vogue when you were a teenager? Teenagers, do you know these items? (Sample size=1,000 in twenties + 1,000 teens, multiple answer, top 10)

Enta no Kamisama (entertainment program) 66.4% 87.1% Trivia no Izumi (trivia program) 66.4% 65.0% Purikua (photo booth) 63.6% 84.4% Gakko e Ikou (entertainment program) 61.6% 47.6% Pocket Monsters 61.2% 88.7% Nobuta o Produce (comic, movie) 60.4% 46.5% Feature phones 57.2% 85.5% Hana yori Dango (comic, movie) 52.8% 82.7% Ainori (reality TV) 52.8% 32.6% mixi (SNS) 52.0% 55.5% Q3: What was in vogue when you were a teenager? Teenagers, do you know these items? (Sample size=1,000 in thirties + 1,000 teens, multiple answer, top 10)

Tamagochi 74.4% 87.6% Komuro Family (music producer and his acts) 70.4% 31.2% Loose socks 69.6% 61.6% Amuro-er (fans of musician Namiu Amuro) 65.2% 32.6% Print Club (previous name for purikura above) 64.8% 31.1% GameBoy 59.2% 66.8% Magical Banana (game show) 54.8% 52.4% Dacchuuno (bending over to show cleavage) 53.6% 51.7% MD player 53.2% 33.1% Choberiba, choberigu (slang “dead awful”, “dead good”) 52.0% 44.8% Q4: What was in vogue when you were a teenager? Teenagers, do you know these items? (Sample …continue reading