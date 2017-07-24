Craft Beer Bars Japan - New opening - Brew La La: Shimbashi

Source: bento.com With room for around fifty customers, Brew La La is quite a bit more spacious than most Tokyo beer bars, and the friendly multilingual staff help make this a relaxing place to hang out. There’s even room for a shuffleboard table – the first one we’ve ever seen in Tokyo – and staff are available to explain the rules and help referee close rounds. The bar’s dozen or so taps (seven were operational when we visited) dispense a selection of well-chosen Japanese craft beers for the most part, although we did spot one Canadian import during our visit (Brew La La’s owner hails from Toronto). There’s also a small fridge stocking a rotating selection of interesting canned and bottled beers, mosty US imports, and a small selection of artisanal liquors if you’re so inclined. The tasty grilled-cheese sandwiches here are another draw. They come in three varieties – bacon-jalapeno, sausage-sauerkraut; and pizza-style – and all are reasonably voluminous. The background music tends toward the rock end of the pop-music spectrum. Beers are Y700 and Y1000 for small and large sizes, cans and bottles are in the Y750-900 range, and sandwiches are around Y900. …continue reading