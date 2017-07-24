Hello, countryside life!

Source: city-cost.com We officially got the keys to our countryside house after 4 years in Tokyo. And with views like this, I’m excited. A slower pace of life (hopefully!) in a more relaxed setting is just what the doctor ordered.Also, our house is dog approved and he settled in right away. I’m so glad some of the rooms are tatami mats – I feel like they’re very kid friendly compared to harder flooring!Are you a country or a city dweller? If you had the choice, which would you rather? Before moving to Japan I lived in a town of about 100,000 people (I guess you could call that a small-ish city) and it was a good size. I would say it had enough to keep you occupied, but still had a nice quiet pace of life when you needed it. Plus, I only had about a 10 minute drive to work there daily – can’t beat that! …continue reading