Very well known popular venue.

Here come everything up representative flea markets.

In hot days. Because parking car outlets

A store various genres.

Yatai can take – out and wide used clothes, accessories and shoes, food, watches, and miscellaneous goods, handmade

The row regardless of genre from professional until amatia.

※Photo is a thing of the past.

※Scheduled to be held on the future

2017/08/05,26,27

…continue reading