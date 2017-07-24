Questions about China’s growth

Source: East Asia Forum Authors: Editors, East Asia Forum Last week’s data out of China recorded half a year of 6.9 per cent GDP growth. China has nudged its relatively rapid growth up a notch on a year ago and continues to perform well above the global average. Whatever doubts there may be about the reliability of China’s GDP data, there is little doubt that this and all the other indicators confirm that Chinese growth is stronger. Although China’s growth rate has come down from its heady 10 per cent in the three decades before 2010, the economy has continued to grow strongly driving it into top spot as a global economic power (measured in purchasing power parity terms) and confirming its position as by far the largest contributor to global growth. This is a position that it will continue to hold over the coming decade even if it grows much more modestly than it currently does. China has added an economy the size of Mexico to global output every year since 2008. The scale and pace of China’s growth is widely acknowledged around the world. Last Thursday, Pew released a new report with the results of their 38-nation survey on the standing of China among the major economic powers. While the majority of those polled still believe the United States is the world’s biggest economy (which it is in nominal but not in real purchasing power terms), a majority of those polled in 12 nations — including Canada, Russia, and most of western Europe — believe China has the largest economy in the world. Only those polled in six nations said China was the world’s strongest economy when the same question was asked between 2014 and 2016. Since then, the number of countries that view the United States as …continue reading