Source: city-cost.com Seven Methods for Not Dying During Summer in Japan, as loosely interpreted from Paloma free paper.*The actual title is more like ‘Seven Ways to Protect Your Body When it’s Hot Out.’ I needed this reminder to take care of myself, as I’m not going a very good job lately. (The daily kakigori only helps so much.)The article is divided into two sections: Indoors and Outdoors.OutdoorsFirst, use a ‘cool towel’ or similar product to keep the back of your neck cool. There are a couple big blood vessels on the back of the neck that provide blood to the brain. Keeping those cool helps us feel cooler. A wet handkerchief or an ice pack (we can get them for free when buying cold foods sometimes, or at 100 yen stores) wrapped in a towel work great as well.Second, avoid wearing clothing with dark tones, but cover your arms and legs with lightweight and loose-fitting clothing. When the sun hits our skin, it makes us feel hotter. It also sometimes results in sunburn. Lots of women in Japan wear ‘bike sleeves’ and cover up well. If you’re going for a tan, be careful and don’t forget the sunscreen when you have exposed skin.Another reason I prefer long sleeves and pants during summer is because when you step inside, it’s easy to feel cold after a while if stores or trains are strongly air conditioned.Third, wear a hat or use a parasol to avoid direct sunlight. Find hats with ventilation, like the woven straw ‘basket hats’ that are popular now, or partially mesh ball caps. Parasols are versatile during the rainy season, but I’ve never seen men using them, and they’re no fun when you need your hands free.Fourth, drink plenty of water, but also get enough salt. There’s a balance of salt …continue reading