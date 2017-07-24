Simplistic views of Indonesian Islam are limiting Australian diplomacy

Author: Greg Fealy, ANU

A recent survey asked Australians to select words that best represent Indonesia. By far the most popular word was ‘religious’ (68 per cent), which subsequent focus group discussions revealed mainly denoted ‘Islam’. Participants held overwhelmingly negative views of Indonesian Islam, associating it with terrorism and the Middle East.

Muslims attend Eid al-Fitr prayers to mark the end of the holy fasting month of Ramadan at Sunda Kelapa port in Jakarta, Indonesia 6 July 2016. (Photo: Reuters/Darren Whiteside).

If it is true that relations between Australia and Indonesia are defined by differences rather than commonalities, as many scholars have asserted, then religion is one of the biggest points of contrast between the two countries. There are about 220 million Indonesian Muslims (88 per cent of the total population) compared to just 476,000 Australian Muslims (2.2 per cent).

For most of the history of bilateral relations, Islam has, somewhat strangely, figured little in Australian diplomacy towards Indonesia. Only with the rise of terrorism in the early 2000s, and especially the October 2002 Bali bombing that cost 88 Australian lives, did Islam become a prominent element in the relationship.

Prior to the emergence of terrorism 15 years ago, Australian political leaders had only generalised views of Indonesian Islam as moderate and tolerant compared …continue reading