This Week in Japan July 24-30, 2017

brass bandPhoto by Chris Monaghan

From a the most refreshing matsuri in Kansai to a good ol’ fashioned New Orleans-style brass band bash, there’s something for everyone this week in Japan! If you’re doing something cool, leave us a comment or send us an email to have your event listed.

Monday: Down and dirty

Photo by Chris Monaghan

Dirty Dozen Brass Band

Born in 1977, the Dirty Dozen Brass Band has arrived at its 35th Anniversary like a pot of New Orleans gumbo. The band puts a different twist on the music, not staying in one particular bag. Their latest, “Twenty Dozen” is also very much a group effort, with each of the members — Davis, Lewis, tenor-sax man Kevin Harris, trumpeter Efrem Towns, sousaphonist Kirk Joseph, drummer Terence Higgins and guitarist Jake Eckert — bringing original compositions or arrangement ideas to the sessions.

Date
July 24
Time
6:30 p.m.-9:15 p.m.
Location
Blue Note Nagoya – Map
Fee
¥7,800

More Info

Tuesday: Ritualistic dip


Mitarashi Matsuri

A festive atmosphere that envelops the ancient Shimogamo Shrine as night falls. In Kyoto, visitors gather for the Mitarashi Festival, a foot-bathing ritual held each year over a four-day period around the Day of the Ox (which falls in the latter part of July). The rite entails a visit to the Mitarashi pond on the temple grounds, lighting a candle at the altar and saying a prayer for good health. The ceremony was apparently used by nobles during the Heian period to cleanse themselves of disgrace, and gradually spread among commoners.

Date
July 25-30
Time
5:30 a.m.-10 p.m.
Location
Shimogamo-jinja Shrine, Kyoto – Map
Fee
¥300

More Info

Wednesday: En pointe

