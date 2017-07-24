This Week in Japan July 24-30, 2017

Photo by Chris Monaghan

From a the most refreshing matsuri in Kansai to a good ol’ fashioned New Orleans-style brass band bash, there’s something for everyone this week in Japan! If you’re doing something cool, leave us a comment or send us an email to have your event listed.

Monday: Down and dirty

Dirty Dozen Brass Band Born in 1977, the Dirty Dozen Brass Band has arrived at its 35th Anniversary like a pot of New Orleans gumbo. The band puts a different twist on the music, not staying in one particular bag. Their latest, “Twenty Dozen” is also very much a group effort, with each of the members — Davis, Lewis, tenor-sax man Kevin Harris, trumpeter Efrem Towns, sousaphonist Kirk Joseph, drummer Terence Higgins and guitarist Jake Eckert — bringing original compositions or arrangement ideas to the sessions. Date July 24 Time 6:30 p.m.-9:15 p.m. Location Blue Note Nagoya – Map Fee ¥7,800 More Info

Tuesday: Ritualistic dip



Mitarashi Matsuri A festive atmosphere that envelops the ancient Shimogamo Shrine as night falls. In Kyoto, visitors gather for the Mitarashi Festival, a foot-bathing ritual held each year over a four-day period around the Day of the Ox (which falls in the latter part of July). The rite entails a visit to the Mitarashi pond on the temple grounds, lighting a candle at the altar and saying a prayer for good health. The ceremony was apparently used by nobles during the Heian period to cleanse themselves of disgrace, and gradually spread among commoners. Date July 25-30 Time 5:30 a.m.-10 p.m. Location Shimogamo-jinja Shrine, Kyoto – Map Fee ¥300 More Info

Wednesday: En pointe