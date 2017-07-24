Following the latest trends of the Japanese organic market, this exhibition features 200 exhibitors showcasing a wide range of organic products including food, body care, fashion and cosmetics, furniture and alternative medicines. You can also stop by the farmer’s market for the freshest organic veggies and foods for a health boost.

Food Market Heaven

Taiwan Festa

A popular location for joshitabi (girls travel), Taiwan is a country rich with nature, delicious foods, and many undiscoverable adventures. Experience the charm of the country at this popular annual Taiwan festival in Yoyogi Park. Grab a bite of braised minced pork rice or Taiwanese fruit-filled shaved ice while jamming to the live performances all day.

Date Sat, July 29-Sun, July 30, 2017 Time 10 a.m.-8 p.m. (Sat), 10 a.m.-9 p.m. (Sun) Location Yoyogi Park Event Square, 2-1 Jinnan, Shibuya-ku, Tokyo Fee Free

to get it listed!

Share your best fireworks photos and videos through Twitter, Facebook or Instagram with hashtag #savvyforeworks2017

The post This Week(End): Tokyo Area Events For July 29-30 appeared first on Savvy Tokyo.

…continue reading