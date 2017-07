Ukiyo-e by Torii Kiyonobu I 鳥居 清信 (1664–1729) painted around 1720. He is one of the founders of the Torii-school of painting and known for his Kabuki related motifs. This picture is named: 浮世つれずれ. Two women of the pleasure quarters are reading in their leisure time.

Source: Museum of Fine Arts Boston

