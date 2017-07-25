Japan Wanderlust: Get On Up To Tohoku

Source: Gaijin Pot Awkward introductions and the assurance that reality will live up to expectation. No, I am not forcing you to relive your last Tinder date, but reflecting on Japan’s sometimes inexplicable methods of inbound tourism. In many ways, areas like Tohoku, Japan’s vast northeastern region, have been sorely passed over, despite best efforts to spark tourism there. Foreigners are gradually swiping right on the profile pics of lesser-known spots, but after some flirting, are they excited enough to actually take it to the next level — especially during the peak of these hot, lethargic summer months. Then again, it only takes one ridiculously beautiful photo for some of us to instantly say, “Let’s do it.” That’s how everyone else uses dating apps… I mean… plans a trip, right? Even if that’s not exactly your style, get ready to be infatuated with some cool Tohoku travel. While the region is more famous for its winter wanderlust like this: Photo by ©JNTO/Kenkou Hoshi Tadami River, Fukushima Prefecture And this: Snow monsters of Zao in Yamagata. In summer, it’s the perfect place to beat the heat and humidity and even has some annual events coming up. Check out Fukushima to stay cool. You don’t have to go oceanside to hit the beach. The Inawashiro area features Inawashiro Lake, a sight that made me book a trip there after researching this article. Besides the pristine lake, which is reason enough to head out there, the area has camping, swimming, boat tours, shrines and onsen (hot springs). Yet another nature cool spot is Bandai-Asahi National Park with the majestic Mount Bandai. Fukushima has mystical nature, so look past its bad rep. If you’re more into drink and dance than nature, head up to Akita …continue reading