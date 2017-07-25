Koenji: A Guide To Tokyo’s Retro Hub

Source: savvytokyo.com A short train ride from Shinjuku drops you at the front stoops of Koenji, Tokyo’s star neighborhood with an expanding creative scene and a center of alternative youth culture. Removed from the masses in the center of the city, this cozy hood exudes a laid-back attitude of the kind where shoppers endlessly browse in pursuit of vintage gems, and local izakaya stay filled with the sounds of clinking glasses, hearty cheers, and buzzing conversations till the wee hours of the night. Whether you choose to stay in an art hotel, soak in an onsen, enjoy live music in an underground bar or shop for vintage clothes – there’s much ado about Koenji, even if you’re on a low budget! History and Background Nestled within Suginami ward, together with neighboring Asagaya, Ogikubo, and Nishi-Ogikubo, Koenji makes its own name. Initially a sleepy farming settlement on the Ome-kaido Highway, Koenji saw an influx of small merchants and laborers displaced from downtown Tokyo by the destruction caused by the Great Kanto Earthquake of 1923. Increased population resulted in the development of the local economy and by 1950s Koenji became particularly popular for its tea and coffee houses and for the start of the Awaodori Festival. While Shimokitazawa leans towards “hipster,” Koenji lies on a bit mature yet edgy end of the spectrum which is perhaps explained by the fact that it was once home to Tokyo’s punk scene in the 1970s. Interestingly, when the Japanese PSE law went into effect restricting the sale of electronic goods built before 2001, Koenji was chosen as the site for a protest due to its active “retro” culture and used equipment shops. These roots are very much alive in today’s …continue reading