舞踊館

Japan’s only Butoh dance theater has recently celebrated its first anniversary.

The theater is located in central Kyoto in an intimate and historical setting.

Coordinators: Ms. Takabatake Rino / Abel Coelho

info@butohkan.jp

ART COMPLEX 1928

ZIP 604-8082 56 Benkeiishicho, Nakagyo-ku, Kyoto City 1928 build. 3F

Tel: 075-254-6520

Hours 10:00-19:00

http://www.butohkan.jp/

