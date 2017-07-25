The 10 most popular attractions in Kyoto and how much they cost to enter

Source: city-cost.com There are myriad lists out there in the ether documenting the most popular temples, shrines and other attractions in Kyoto. Whatever the order or rank however, it’s likely that any list of 10 Kyoto attractions will feature the usual suspects with perhaps one or two curve balls thrown in. This is the case with the list that we referenced in order to put together this post about how much it costs visitors to enter these top spots. We went with that produced by Japan online travel booking site “Jalan” (じゃらん) – it’s local, widely read, and the list is based on user rating. Anyway, we could have used another list or just given it our best guess. The point here is about how much Kyoto’s marquee attractions cost to get in. We also look at how much they cost to get from the major travel hub of JR Kyoto Station. While we understand that travellers will not be going back and forth between this station and each site, the aim to give some background as to the potential travel expenses. We look at Kyoto travel passes at the bottom of the post.1: Fushimi Inari-taisha (伏見稲荷大社)The name might be a bit of a tongue twister which may not immediately spring to mind any images but chances are, if you’ve been anywhere near sniffing distance of Japan, you’ll have seen images of this shrine located in Inari in Fushimi-ku, Kyoto. Fushimi Inari-taisha is the one with all those blood orange torii gates that create a kind of tunnel effect along mountain trails that sprout from the shrine’s main buildings. Entrance: Fushimi Inari-taisha has an English-language website that makes no mention of an entrance fee. Maybe this is because there isn’t one, although you’d think that this would come up in the “frequently …continue reading