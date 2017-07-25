US-China cooperation on North Korea remains critical

Author: Brendan Taylor, ANU

China is under pressure to deliver a solution to the increasingly dangerous North Korean crisis.

Following North Korea’s test of an intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM), US President Donald Trump has called upon Beijing to put a ‘heavy move’ on Pyongyang to bring an end to the ‘nonsense’. He has tweeted previously that the United States and its allies will deal ‘properly’ with Pyongyang if China doesn’t.

Chinese President Xi Jinping (R) shakes hands with US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson before their meeting at at the Great Hall of the People on 19 March 2017 in Beijing, China. (Photo: Reuters/Lintao Zhang).

Australian Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull is in lockstep with Washington, asserting at last month’s Shangri-La Dialogue in Singapore that ‘China has the capacity and responsibility to bring North Korea to its senses’.

China claims its influence over North Korea is constrained. There is some truth to that. Relations between Beijing and Pyongyang are a shadow of what they once were. During the Cold War years, the connection between these two Communist allies was likened to that between ‘lips and teeth’.

Yet ties between the so-called middle and hermit kingdoms have drifted over the past quarter century, deteriorating sharply under