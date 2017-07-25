Why isn’t Thailand’s middle class fond of democracy?

Author: Pavin Chachavalpongpun, Kyoto University

The growth of the middle class and civil society plays a pivotal role in the promotion of democracy. They closely monitor a government’s performance and its commitment to good governance. The middle class also demands access to political resources, while underscoring the importance of participatory democracy. But in Thailand the orthodox concept of the middle class as an agent of democratic change seems to be under challenge.

Thailand’s Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha attends a ceremony to mark the start of construction of the royal crematorium for late King Bhumibol Adulyadej, in Bangkok, Thailand, 27 February 2017. (Photo: Reuters/Chaiwat Subprasom).

Since the Thai political crisis of 2005, which culminated a year later in the military coup that overthrew the elected government of Thaksin Shinawatra, it has become apparent that the Thai middle class and the country’s many civil society organisations are no longer agents of change, but instead have become guardians of the ancien régime.

In 2005, the Bangkok-based middle class, under a new movement called the People’s Alliance for Democracy (PAD), took to the streets to topple Thaksin, largely considered a champion of the poor, on the grounds that he abused power for his own benefit.

On the surface, the middle class and civil society claimed to be guarding democracy,