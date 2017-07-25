Yamanote Line poster project reimagines Tokyo’s most famous train line

Source: Trends in Japan Inspect a Tokyo railway map and the vibrant green loop line at the heart of the metropolis will immediately jump out at you. It’s called the Yamanote Line, and it’s one of Tokyo’s most vital transport arteries, connecting 29 major train stations, including Shibuya, Shinjuku, Tokyo, Akihabara and Ueno. Now, in the build-up to the 2020 Olympics, a pair of Swiss graphic designers seek to draw even more attention the stations with the YamanoteYamanote Project. As per the project’s original idea, Julien Mercier and Julien Wulff will each create a poster for every one of the Yamanote Line’s 29 stations to celebrate the unique character of each locale. When it will be finished, that’s one poster per designer for a total of 58. Since the project’s launch last July, four stations — Akihabara, Kanda, Tokyo, and Yurakucho — have had posters designed in their name. The designs honor Japan’s artistic traditions with a bent toward minimalism and smart, subdued color palettes. To do a full circuit as a passenger on Yamanote Line, you’ll travel 34.5km in about an hour. It’s undeniably convenient, and that’s why so many passengers travel the …continue reading