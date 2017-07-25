Youkai Apartment no Yuuga na Nichijou Episode 4 Impression

On this episode, Yuushi prepares to leave the Youkai Apartments. Later, a farewell party for Yuushi gets hosted.

So it was kinda saddening to see Yuushi make preparations to leave his apartment and move to the student dorms. If I was him, I would actually stay. Also they revealed his new dorm life and how he reacts to it which is cool. Other than that, there’s some more funny moments and some action. Now will our male lead be able to come back to the Youkai Apartments eventually? Overall, a saddening farewell and some more funny moments.

Conclusion: A saddening farewell and some more funny moments.