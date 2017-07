People always ask me about good day trips from Kyoto or Osaka. Especially if you have allotted quite a bit of time for the Kyoto region and fear to get bored, it’s good to know what else you could do. And if it’s your second or third trip to the region, then you might want […]

The post 50 Day Trips from Kyoto You Just Have To Know About appeared first on Zooming Japan.

…continue reading