Chikyoren awards overseas real estate, infrastucture mandates

The 23 trillion yen Pension Fund Association for Local Government Officials has awarded a mandate to manage overseas real estate investments to Invesco Asset Management and another to manage overseas infrastructure investments to Tokio Marine Asset Management according to a brief announcement from the body which is known as Chikyoren.

The Association operates as a mutual aid association and like its peers has agreed to follow similar asset allocation guidelines to those of the Government Pension Investment Fund which is also moving a smallpart of its portfolio into alternatives.

