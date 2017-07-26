Empty US threats over North Korea are serving Beijing’s interests

Author: Hugh White, ANU

When North Korea tested a ballistic missile back in February, the Trump administration threatened military action. They did the same thing when Pyongyang tested again on 4 July. But each time, after a few days of ­rising anxiety, the tough talk evaporated. Washington went back to the same old measures — sanctions and UN Security Council resolutions — which have so plainly failed to stop North Korea’s nuclear and missiles programs for so long.

That leaves North Korea’s weapons program intact and steadily growing. Worse, it leaves America’s strategic credibility seriously weakened — and that has implications far beyond the North Korean nuclear issue itself. It erodes the basis of the entire regional order in Asia based on US power, and helps to reinforce China’s challenge to US leadership.

US Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley and South Korean Ambassador to the UN Cho Tae-yul speak after a UN Security Council meeting to discuss the recent ballistic missile launch by North Korea at UN headquarters in New York, United States, 5 July 2017 (Photo: Reuters/Mike Segar).

” data-medium-file=”http://www.eastasiaforum.org/wp-content/uploads/2017/07/RTX3A795-400×267.jpg” data-large-file=”http://www.eastasiaforum.org/wp-content/uploads/2017/07/RTX3A795-600×400.jpg” title=”US Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley and South Korean Ambassador to the UN Cho Tae-yul speak after a UN Security Council meeting to discuss the recent ballistic missile launch by North Korea at UN headquarters in New York, United States, 5 July 2017 (Photo: Reuters/Mike Segar).” src=”http://www.eastasiaforum.org/wp-content/uploads/2017/07/RTX3A795-400×267.jpg” alt=”US Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley and South Korean Ambassador to the UN Cho Tae-yul speak after a UN Security Council meeting to discuss the recent ballistic missile launch by North Korea at UN headquarters in New York, United States, 5 July 2017 (Photo: Reuters/Mike Segar).” width=”400″ height=”267″ srcset=”http://www.eastasiaforum.org/wp-content/uploads/2017/07/RTX3A795-400×267.jpg 400w, http://www.eastasiaforum.org/wp-content/uploads/2017/07/RTX3A795-150×100.jpg 150w, http://www.eastasiaforum.org/wp-content/uploads/2017/07/RTX3A795-768×512.jpg 768w, http://www.eastasiaforum.org/wp-content/uploads/2017/07/RTX3A795-600×400.jpg 600w, http://www.eastasiaforum.org/wp-content/uploads/2017/07/RTX3A795-300×200.jpg …continue reading