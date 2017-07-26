Katana Samurai Sword – A Practical Guide

Source: LearnJapanese123 Anyone interested in Katana, the traditional Japanese sword?

Even though Katana is no longer used as its original practical purpose, there are many enthusiastic fans all over the world, who are attracted by the beauty of Katana. Origin of Katana The Katana is perhaps one of the most iconic swords ever made and its prominence is tied closely with the Samurai of ancient and feudal Japan. The Samurai is a warrior class who get their name originally from the Japanese verb “saburau” which literally means to serve. Their main role in Japanese society was to serve and protect the imperial family or other feudal lords. They follow a strict moral code known as the Bushido or “the way of the warrior” which they are expected to observe. Bushido considered the Samurai sword its symbol of power and spirit. The very possession of the sword imparts to the warrior a feeling and air of self-respect and responsibility. The Katana embodied his mind and heart, his loyalty and honor. Until death, the Samurai was never parted with his sword. The origin of the Katana dates back to the Kamakura Period in the year 1185 but it was only during the Muromachi Period of the 1400s that the sword became a favorite weapon of choice for the Samurai. It was prized for its razor-sharp blade and it was light enough to carry and wield during combat. It had been used extensively by Samurai warriors from the 15th to the 19th century until the Meiji Period when they were forced to relinquish their swords. The Katana is a weapon steeped in so much history, making it a highly sought after item. The Japanese have perfected the meticulous art of sword craftsmanship and any sword enthusiast would surely want to own a Katana as a distinctive symbol of Japan. Parts of a …continue reading