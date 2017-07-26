Makuhari beach fireworks Festa 2017（The 39th Chiba citizen Fireworks display）

Source: japan-attractions.jp About 20,000 fireworks of the largest in the country are set off colorfully at the Makuhari Beach, a waterfront of Chiba City. “Courage and impression by fireworks”,is the theme this year.The following programs are included in the display, FIREFLAME with music and fireworks, the marine music starmines utillizing the brach that will be bigger fireworks by individual cooperation and others. More than 7,000 special music star mines are let off at the finale. The sixth Kaihin Makuhari Festival is also scheduled. ※Discontinued during stormy weather Makuhari beach fireworks Festa omorock 2017 …continue reading