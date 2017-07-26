Moving On: Giving Tokyo, The City Where I Got Sick, A Second Chance

|
Source: savvytokyo.com
My struggle with chronic illness in Japan taught me some Japanese. Zannyokan can be found on language trivia websites as a term with no English equivalent. It means, “the feeling that one’s bladder has not emptied, despite having urinated.” I learned lots of new words in Japanese: pain, bladder, kanshitsuseibokoen — interstitial cystitis (IC*). Just words for many, but they came down on me like a sledgehammer, shattering the life full of hopes I had built for myself in Tokyo.
Getting Sick
It was spring 2016, and I had been in Japan for six months. I had followed my boyfriend to Tokyo, initially starting a job as an English teacher. That job didn’t work out, so I quit to become an early-years music teacher. I was loving exploring Japan and was excited about my new job. But then the pain came. At first, I wasn’t worried and thought it was just a urinary infection, but I started to feel uneasy when after three courses of antibiotics, my symptoms weren’t improving. My doctor took a sample and confirmed there was no infection. He referred me to a hospital and advised me to google “interstitial cystitis.”
Weeks turned into months and I watched in horror, helpless as my health deteriorated. The hope that I just had a stubborn UTI was fading. It felt