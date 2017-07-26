Moving On: Giving Tokyo, The City Where I Got Sick, A Second Chance

Source: savvytokyo.com My struggle with chronic illness in Japan taught me some Japanese. Zannyokan can be found on language trivia websites as a term with no English equivalent. It means, “the feeling that one’s bladder has not emptied, despite having urinated.” I learned lots of new words in Japanese: pain, bladder, kanshitsuseibokoen — interstitial cystitis (IC*). Just words for many, but they came down on me like a sledgehammer, shattering the life full of hopes I had built for myself in Tokyo. Getting Sick It was spring 2016, and I had been in Japan for six months. I had followed my boyfriend to Tokyo, initially starting a job as an English teacher. That job didn’t work out, so I quit to become an early-years music teacher. I was loving exploring Japan and was excited about my new job. But then the pain came. At first, I wasn’t worried and thought it was just a urinary infection, but I started to feel uneasy when after three courses of antibiotics, my symptoms weren’t improving. My doctor took a sample and confirmed there was no infection. He referred me to a hospital and advised me to google “interstitial cystitis.”



Interstitial cystitis, IC, is a bladder condition which affects mostly women. Symptoms include pelvic pain and urinary frequency. If you’ve ever had a urinary tract infection, it’s like that — but worse — and it never goes away. There is no cure for IC, but there are treatments that can help and many patients do go into remission. Then again, many don’t. People with severe IC urinate up to 70 times a day, and their pain could be one of the worst. Weeks turned into months and I watched in horror, helpless as my health deteriorated. The hope that I just had a stubborn UTI was fading. It felt …continue reading