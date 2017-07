Ranking up there with a bullet train in front of Mount Fuji, a geisha in Gion, a tunnel of torii at Fushimi Inari, and sunset at the floating torii of Miyajima, the pagoda with Nachi Falls behind it is a full fledged Japan photo cliche…..

So here are a few of mine…..

Taken on the first day of my walk along the Saigoku Kannon Pilgrimage, the first few days of which follow the

…continue reading