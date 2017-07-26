Nagano Transport App: Nagano Navi

Partners Information: Many travellers to Japan have expressed frustration that finding information on public transportation is quite difficult.

In Nagano, it is sometimes necessary to travel by bus or taxi to one’s destination. While we have bus timetables and other public transportation information on our website, it can be difficult for travellers to access this on the road.

But now, we are happy to release a new, free transportation application for Apple and Android devices which makes it easier than ever to travel around Nagano: the Nagano Navi!

This app features a wealth of sightseeing spots, train, bus and taxi information so that travellers can easily and conveniently get around Nagano.

Sights, taxi and bus stands, and other public facilities can be searched by area and viewed on a map.

A route search feature allows you to plot a course between your current position and desired location, or between any two locations of your choice.

Other useful information such as digital pamphlets, medical facilities, and volunteer guides are available as well.

The application launches in six languages: Japanese, English, Traditional and Simplified Chinese, Korean, and Thai language.

