Surviving Summer As An ALT In Japan

Source: Gaijin Pot It’s that time of year again when schools across Japan wind down for the summer break and our overworked students can finally enjoy a little respite for a few weeks. No such luck for our Japanese colleagues though. Teachers in Japan may get four or five days off during summer — if they’re lucky. The same goes for full-time, direct hire English teachers working for city boards of education or private junior/senior high schools. If you’re an ALT working for a dispatch company, however, you’ll probably get about six weeks off without pay, whether you asked for it or not. Some companies will offer a small stipend during this time you’re not working as part of the contract. Dispatch companies all across Japan market this as an “opportunity.” For example, the chance to go home for a few weeks to visit family, travel around Japan or visit other nearby Asian countries. Not all companies do this. I know of at least one major ALT dispatch company that pays teachers the same salary all year round — even on summer break. But, sadly, this is the exception when I feel it should be the rule. The reality is this isn’t a holiday being offered by dispatch companies. It’s a mandatory period of unpaid leave — and it should be advertised as such. I know many ALTs who signed up to work in Japan and were not made aware of this circumstance until September arrived and they found their paycheck considerably lighter than usual. Especially in those first few months, when we are all struggling to find our financial footing, having almost half your salary docked, or possibly even worse, really is despicable. Of course, there is the argument that these young, naïve teachers should have read the “small print” before signing up, but companies …continue reading