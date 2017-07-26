The Matsuri Okinawa – Performing Arts Event

|
World class performing arts of Okinawa
The performing arts of Okinawa developed along a unique path, impacted by a diverse range of performing arts from Southeast Asia and through coexistence of performing arts for islanders and the royal court.
The Okinawa Convention and Visitors Bureau (OCVB) proudly presents the performing arts of Okinawa arranged in modern style and delivered as the first serious night of entertainment in Okinawa.
The stage is one of the foremost theatres both within the prefecture as well as for Japan.
Schedule
Okinawa Convention Center
August 15, 22 and 29, 2017.
National Theatre Okinawa
August 1 and 8, 2017
Urasoe Tedako Hall
October 10, 2017
Tickets
Adults (aged 19+) – 3,600 yen
Tickets available for purchase online.
Visit the official site for further information.