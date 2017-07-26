The New Good Design Store in Tokyo

Source: Spoon & Tamago Japan’s Good Design Awards have defined the aforementioned subject as “design which enriches life and society.” And the organization has been highlighting good design for almost 60 years since it was founded in 1957, resulting in an astounding 44,000 recognitions. Now – or rather, finally – the Good Design Awards have a physical location in Tokyo where visitors can see some of the nominees, together in a beautiful space. The Good Design Store Tokyo opened in April of 2017 and is located just steps from Tokyo Station within the Kitte shopping complex. But don’t expect to find all 44,000 products. Instead, the shop is a concise and cohesively curated collection of recent award winners and oldies-but-goodies. The inviting space was designed by Jasper Morrison and almost feels as though you are walking into the home of some avid collector. Tables, shelves and book cases all act as display for eye candy. The shop itself is curated by Yu Yamada and identity and logos by Masaaki Hiromura help unite the space. If you’re in need of souvenirs looking for good design or maybe just inspiration, this shop won’t disappoint. In fact, Kitte itself is one of our go-to destinations if you’re in the Marunouchi area. It has a great selection of shops, good restaurants (there is a kaiten-zushi shop that always has a long but quick-moving line) and the roof deck offers some great views of Tokyo Station. <img src="http://www.spoon-tamago.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/07/good-design-store-tokyon-5.jpg" …continue reading