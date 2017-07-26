To Doklam and back: India–China standoff

Source: East Asia Forum Author: Sourabh Gupta, ICAS China and India are locked yet again in a standoff of Himalayan proportions. Almost five weeks after Indian troops trespassed and forcibly halted the activities of a Chinese road construction crew on a narrow plateau at the China–Bhutan–India tri-junction area in the Sikkim Himalayas, the two sides appear no closer to resolving their quarrel. The area in question, the Dolam plateau in the Doklam area, is the subject of a legal dispute between China and Bhutan, is under the effective jurisdiction of China, and holds an important security interest to India. China’s President Xi Jinping inspects the guard of honour during his ceremonial reception at the forecourt of India’s Rashtrapati Bhavan presidential palace in New Delhi, 18 September 2014. China had said it was determined to bridge differences over its shared border with India (Photo: Reuters/Stringer). ” data-medium-file=”http://www.eastasiaforum.org/wp-content/uploads/2017/07/RTR46PLW-400×275.jpg” data-large-file=”http://www.eastasiaforum.org/wp-content/uploads/2017/07/RTR46PLW-600×413.jpg” title=”China’s President Xi Jinping inspects the guard of honour during his ceremonial reception at the forecourt of India’s Rashtrapati Bhavan presidential palace in New Delhi, 18 September 2014. China had said it was determined to bridge differences over its shared border with India (Photo: Reuters/Stringer).” src=”http://www.eastasiaforum.org/wp-content/uploads/2017/07/RTR46PLW-400×275.jpg” alt=”China’s President Xi Jinping inspects the guard of honour during his ceremonial reception at the forecourt of India’s Rashtrapati Bhavan presidential palace in New Delhi, 18 September 2014. China had said it was determined to bridge differences over its shared border with India (Photo: Reuters/Stringer).” width=”400″ height=”275″ srcset=”http://www.eastasiaforum.org/wp-content/uploads/2017/07/RTR46PLW-400×275.jpg 400w, http://www.eastasiaforum.org/wp-content/uploads/2017/07/RTR46PLW-150×103.jpg 150w, http://www.eastasiaforum.org/wp-content/uploads/2017/07/RTR46PLW-768×529.jpg 768w, http://www.eastasiaforum.org/wp-content/uploads/2017/07/RTR46PLW-600×413.jpg 600w, http://www.eastasiaforum.org/wp-content/uploads/2017/07/RTR46PLW-300×206.jpg 300w, http://www.eastasiaforum.org/wp-content/uploads/2017/07/RTR46PLW-100×69.jpg 100w, http://www.eastasiaforum.org/wp-content/uploads/2017/07/RTR46PLW-500×344.jpg 500w” sizes=”(max-width: 400px) 100vw, 400px”> The restoration of the status quo in the Doklam area will be a protracted affair. China, the aggrieved party, bears little interest in unwinding the standoff on terms other than its own. Worse, there is no agreed definition among the parties of the object of discord at stake and …continue reading