Tokyo apartment asking prices in June 2017

According to Tokyo Kantei, the average asking price of a 70 sqm (753 sq ft) second-hand apartment across greater Tokyo was 35,620,000 Yen in June 2017, down 0.3% from the previous month but up 2.6% from last year. The average building age was 22.7 years.

In the Tokyo metropolitan area, the average asking price was 48,110,000 Yen, down 0.2% from the previous month but up 0.4% from last year. The average building age was 22.2 years.

In Tokyo’s 23 wards, the average asking price was 53,090,000 Yen, down 0.2% from the previous month but up 0.4% from last year. The average building age was 22.1 years.

In Tokyo’s central six wards (Chiyoda, Chuo, Minato, Shinjuku, Bunkyo and Shibuya) the average asking price was 73,120,000 Yen, down 0.3% from the previous month but up 2.3% from last year. The average building age was 20.4 years.

Asking prices across Japan:

Greater Tokyo 35,620,000 Yen ( -0.3% from May 2017; +2.6% from Jun. 2016) Tokyo 48,110,000 Yen ( -0.2% ; +0.4% ) Kanagawa Prefecture 28,210,000 Yen ( +0.2% ; +4.8% ) Saitama Prefecture 21,300,000 Yen ( -0.3% ; +5.2% ) Chiba Prefecture 19,330,000 Yen ( +0.9% ; +3.0% ) Kinki Region 21,200,000 Yen ( +0.1% ; +4.7% ) Osaka 22,830,000 Yen ( -0.5% ; +3.6% ) Hyogo Prefecture 18,510,000 Yen ( -0.2% ; +4.7% ) Chubu Region 17,170,000 Yen ( +1.0% ; +6.6% ) Aichi Prefecture 18,440,000 Yen ( +1.2% ; +7.0% )

Apartment asking prices by city:

Tokyo 23 wards 53,090,000 Yen ( -0.2% from May 2017; +0.4% from Jun. 2016) Yokohama City 30,050,000 Yen (0.0%; +3.9% ) Saitama City 25,370,000 Yen ( -0.2% ; +8.0% ) Chiba City 18,020,000 Yen ( +2.7% ; +4.2% ) Osaka City 28,400,000 Yen ( -0.1% ; +0.2% ) Kobe City 18,590,000 Yen ( -1.1% ; +0.8% ) Nagoya City 21,810,000 Yen ( +1.1% ; +6.0% )

