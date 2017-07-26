|
Source: japanpropertycentral.com
According to Tokyo Kantei, the average asking price of a 70 sqm (753 sq ft) second-hand apartment across greater Tokyo was 35,620,000 Yen in June 2017, down 0.3% from the previous month but up 2.6% from last year. The average building age was 22.7 years.
In the Tokyo metropolitan area, the average asking price was 48,110,000 Yen, down 0.2% from the previous month but up 0.4% from last year. The average building age was 22.2 years.
In Tokyo’s 23 wards, the average asking price was 53,090,000 Yen, down 0.2% from the previous month but up 0.4% from last year. The average building age was 22.1 years.
In Tokyo’s central six wards (Chiyoda, Chuo, Minato, Shinjuku, Bunkyo and Shibuya) the average asking price was 73,120,000 Yen, down 0.3% from the previous month but up 2.3% from last year. The average building age was 20.4 years.
Asking prices across Japan:
Apartment asking prices by city:
<img data-attachment-id="88693" data-permalink="http://japanpropertycentral.com/2017/07/tokyo-apartment-asking-prices-in-june-2017/tokyo-apartment-asking-price-2017062/" data-orig-file="http://japanpropertycentral.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/07/Tokyo-apartment-asking-price-2017062.jpg" data-orig-size="1449,975" data-comments-opened="0" data-image-meta='{"aperture":"0","credit":"","camera":"","caption":"","created_timestamp":"0","copyright":"","focal_length":"0","iso":"0","shutter_speed":"0","title":"","orientation":"0"}' data-image-title="Tokyo apartment asking price 2017062" data-image-description="" data-medium-file="http://japanpropertycentral.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/07/Tokyo-apartment-asking-price-2017062-300×202.jpg" data-large-file="http://japanpropertycentral.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/07/Tokyo-apartment-asking-price-2017062-1024×689.jpg" src="http://japanpropertycentral.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/07/Tokyo-apartment-asking-price-2017062.jpg" alt="" width="1449" height="975" …continue reading