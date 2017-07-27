7 Best Budget Sushi Restaurants in Tokyo

Source: Tokyo Cheapo When it comes to the consumption of raw fish in Tokyo, you’re spoiled for choice. There are plenty of cheap places where you can get your sushi fix. We’re guessing you’re after the “real” experience—sushi that comes rolling by on a conveyor belt, or rocks up on a cute little bullet train or some such thing. Over the years, we’ve compiled a list of favorite (read: best budget) sushi restaurants in Tokyo that check these boxes. Drumroll, please …

1. Ganso Zushi

Arguably the tastiest and cheapest "kaiten" or conveyor belt sushi chain is Ganso Zushi. The shops have no frills, but will give you an authentic experience where you can see everyday Japanese cheapos popping in for a quick sush