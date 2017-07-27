|
Source: Tokyo Cheapo
When it comes to the consumption of raw fish in Tokyo, you’re spoiled for choice. There are plenty of cheap places where you can get your sushi fix. We’re guessing you’re after the “real” experience—sushi that comes rolling by on a conveyor belt, or rocks up on a cute little bullet train or some such thing. Over the years, we’ve compiled a list of favorite (read: best budget) sushi restaurants in Tokyo that check these boxes. Drumroll, please …
The post 7 Best Budget Sushi Restaurants in Tokyo appeared first on Tokyo Cheapo.