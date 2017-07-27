Basara Matsuri 2017

Basara Matsuri is a festival of modern dance (called yosakoi odori) organized in Nara since 1999. Genres change at the speed of light. Folk dances through modern disco, turn into Arabian tunes, to finish with Chinese court dance in hip-hop style.

Young and old, men and women, in big and small groups, in diverse multicolor attires and face-paintings, sway and bend their bodies to the music from squawking speakers powered by Diesel engines.

※Video is a thing of the past.

