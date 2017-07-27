Book cooking and the PNG election

Author: Paul Flanagan, Canberra

On 9 July, Papua New Guinea’s Election Advisory Committee resigned in a devastating blow to the credibility of the country’s 2017 election. The failure of the O’Neill government to provide this high level constitutional committee with factual electoral information suggests deliberate efforts to obstruct the truth.

The three-member Election Advisory Committee is appointed by the Governor General and is comprised of the Chief Ombudsman Commissioner (or his nominee) and two other persons — a nominee from the Transparency International board and a retired judge or lawyer.

Papua New Guinea’s Prime Minister Peter O’Neill pauses before making an address to the Lowy Institute in Sydney, 29 November 2012. (Photo: Reuters/Tim Wimborne).

In its resignation letter, the committee indicated it was ‘prevented from performing its constitutional duties and roles’ because it has not been provided with baseline data and information nor been party to regular reporting. Such detailed information is required to unpack fully possible ‘cooking the books’ within the general chaos and mismanagement of PNG’s 2017 election.

However, even at an aggregate level, statistical analysis suggests there are very clear patterns of electoral manipulation. There are nearly 300,000 ‘ghost electors’ in government-controlled electorates — excess names on the electoral roll relative to the latest population census. In the 49 electorates with government members, there are an average of 6000 ‘ghost electors’, more than 10 times …continue reading