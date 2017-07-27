Danger at Doklam for India and China

Source: East Asia Forum Author: M. Taylor Fravel, MIT The standoff between China and India on the Dolam plateau in the Doklam region has lasted for more than one month. Both sides have miscalculated, with potentially dire consequences. China clearly did not appreciate India’s sensitivity towards any Chinese presence on the Jampheri Ridge south of the Dolam Plateau and the implications for the security of the Siliguri Corridor that connects eastern India with the rest of the country. But India has also not grasped the degree to which China believes it has already established a presence on the plateau, which forms part of China’s dispute with Bhutan in this area. An armed unit from Tibet police border security force attends a drill at a military base in Shigatse, Tibet Autonomous Region, China, 24 October 2015 (Photo: Reuters/Stringer). ” data-medium-file=”http://www.eastasiaforum.org/wp-content/uploads/2017/07/RTX1T3YM-400×256.jpg” data-large-file=”http://www.eastasiaforum.org/wp-content/uploads/2017/07/RTX1T3YM-600×384.jpg” title=”An armed unit from Tibet police border security force attends a drill at a military base in Shigatse, Tibet Autonomous Region, China, 24 October 2015 (Photo: Reuters/Stringer).” src=”http://www.eastasiaforum.org/wp-content/uploads/2017/07/RTX1T3YM-400×256.jpg” alt=”An armed unit from Tibet police border security force attends a drill at a military base in Shigatse, Tibet Autonomous Region, China, 24 October 2015 (Photo: Reuters/Stringer).” width=”400″ height=”256″ srcset=”http://www.eastasiaforum.org/wp-content/uploads/2017/07/RTX1T3YM-400×256.jpg 400w, http://www.eastasiaforum.org/wp-content/uploads/2017/07/RTX1T3YM-150×96.jpg 150w, http://www.eastasiaforum.org/wp-content/uploads/2017/07/RTX1T3YM-768×492.jpg 768w, http://www.eastasiaforum.org/wp-content/uploads/2017/07/RTX1T3YM-600×384.jpg 600w, http://www.eastasiaforum.org/wp-content/uploads/2017/07/RTX1T3YM-300×192.jpg 300w, http://www.eastasiaforum.org/wp-content/uploads/2017/07/RTX1T3YM-100×64.jpg 100w, http://www.eastasiaforum.org/wp-content/uploads/2017/07/RTX1T3YM-500×320.jpg 500w” sizes=”(max-width: 400px) 100vw, 400px”> In either the 1980s or the early 2000s, China built a dirt road from the Chumbi Valley in Tibet to Shenche La that Bhutan views as the border with China, and then onto the Dolam Plateau. This road terminates less than 100 metres from the Indian outpost at Doka La, near the site of the current standoff. Probably at the end of the 2000s, China enhanced or regraded the road and added the ‘turning point’ for Chinese vehicles to turn around and return to the Chumbi Valley. For India, any Chinese …continue reading