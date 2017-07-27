Eating on a Picking Farm

Source: city-cost.com After thinking about the best place to eat outdoors for over a month and always answering, “no where,” finally I have an answer. It’s way too hot during summer in Japan, so eating outside is not at all appealing to me. We don’t see outdoor seating everywhere as soon as the weather warms up in spring, the way I do in the US. Somehow, eating outdoors never caught on here. I blame it on the high humidity and bugs that are abundant during the part of the year that’s warm enough to be outside on purpose. Camping and outdoor BBQs are popular for some people, but a lot of others would rather avoid the inevitability of sweating and bug bites. Even covered areas and gazebos are hot and don’t keep the bugs out. Indoor patio spaces are a nice compromise, with the comfort of air conditioning and the functionality of outdoor furniture.I found my answer for the best places to eat outdoors when I went out to the countryside to go blueberry picking. The best place to eat outdoors is on a farm – in other words, picking and eating fruit.It’s been a really long time since I’ve done this, and I’m excited to do a lot more of it in the future. In fact, we had a great time blueberry picking and decided to go there every year. In this particular case, we paid an entrance fee (700 yen) to an organic (pesticide free at least) blueberry farm, and there was no time limit. Link to the farm review here. We were given baskets to collect the blueberries in, from both an outdoor area and a green house. There was outdoor seating in a covered area, which is where everyone went to eat their berries (not including the berries …continue reading