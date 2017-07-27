Harajuku’s Takeshita Street: 400 Meters of Fun, Food and Fashion

Nothing says fun like Takeshita Street—one of the busiest and brightest shopping streets in Tokyo, with everything you could ever want, and plenty you don’t!

Takeshita Dori is never not crowded.

Originally the place to go for counterfeit American and Japanese brands in the 90s, Takeshita has always had a fashionable reputation, but it’s cleaned up its act these days. Well-known and featured in every guidebook, it’s the heart of all things trendy and weird, with studded boots and acid-trip kitten T-shirts galore. Although there are chain stores dotted around, the street is mainly filled with independent stores and smaller brands as well as a few small department stores, meaning there is a seriously huge range to choose fr

